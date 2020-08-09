Brokerages Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to announce sales of $52.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $52.67 million. ZIX posted sales of $45.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $213.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.40 million to $214.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $236.08 million, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $236.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 60.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZIXI. TheStreet raised shares of ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of ZIX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $437.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 22,294 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $135,547.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,512 shares of company stock worth $272,077. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ZIX by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZIX by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

