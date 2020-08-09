$361.85 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to announce sales of $361.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.20 million and the lowest is $307.63 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $388.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%.

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 172,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,026.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 131,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $2,018,940.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 214,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,529. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 82.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 45.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

