Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. National Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

NYSE:BABA opened at $264.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.36. The firm has a market cap of $674.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $155.30 and a 52-week high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

