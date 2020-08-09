Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -3.38

Headlines about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a media sentiment score of -3.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BDIC opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Blow & Drive Interlock has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

