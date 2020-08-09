Analysts Anticipate Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commscope’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Commscope reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full-year sales of $8.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Commscope in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Commscope by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 122,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Commscope by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Commscope by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 54,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Commscope by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commscope by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period.

COMM opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. Commscope has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

