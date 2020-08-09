California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.19

Shares of California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as high as $15.40. California First National Bancorp shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for California First National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.