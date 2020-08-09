California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.19

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as high as $15.40. California First National Bancorp shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for California First National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

California First National Bancorp Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.19
California First National Bancorp Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.19
Londonmetric Property Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $207.21
Londonmetric Property Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $207.21
Premier Foods Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.53
Premier Foods Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.53
Britvic Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $784.66
Britvic Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $784.66
Dunelm Group Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,054.67
Dunelm Group Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,054.67
Croda International Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,958.80
Croda International Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,958.80


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report