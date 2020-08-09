Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $207.21

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $207.21 and traded as high as $237.80. Londonmetric Property shares last traded at $237.00, with a volume of 1,005,064 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 220 ($2.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Londonmetric Property to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target (up from GBX 180 ($2.22)) on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 221.67 ($2.73).

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Londonmetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Londonmetric Property’s payout ratio is presently -1,285.71%.

Londonmetric Property Company Profile (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

