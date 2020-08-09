Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.53

Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.53 and traded as high as $85.80. Premier Foods shares last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 748,424 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $717.46 million and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.53.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

