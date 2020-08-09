Britvic (LON:BVIC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $784.66

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $784.66 and traded as high as $820.00. Britvic shares last traded at $810.00, with a volume of 391,319 shares trading hands.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Britvic from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Britvic from GBX 840 ($10.34) to GBX 880 ($10.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.08) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.48) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 880.91 ($10.84).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 789.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 784.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 26.23.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($8.86), for a total value of £79,329.60 ($97,624.42).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

