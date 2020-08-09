Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,054.67

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,054.67 and traded as high as $1,264.00. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $1,247.00, with a volume of 105,131 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.00) price objective (up from GBX 1,100 ($13.54)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 785 ($9.66) to GBX 875 ($10.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,026.88 ($12.64).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,202.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,054.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.