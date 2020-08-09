Croda International (LON:CRDA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,958.80

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,958.80 and traded as high as $5,810.00. Croda International shares last traded at $5,810.00, with a volume of 244,460 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRDA. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,650 ($57.22) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,160 ($63.50) to GBX 5,700 ($70.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,000 ($61.53) to GBX 6,000 ($73.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,985 ($61.35).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,434.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,958.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a GBX 39.50 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,020 ($61.78), for a total transaction of £342,966.40 ($422,060.55). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 27,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,013 ($61.69), for a total value of £1,365,691.59 ($1,680,644.34).

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

