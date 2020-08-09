Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,544 Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 55.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 107.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 71.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $908.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.43. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

