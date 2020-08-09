Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in New Age Beverages in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Age Beverages by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 89,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in New Age Beverages by 133.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. New Age Beverages Corp has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 44.30% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

