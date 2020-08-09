Morgan Stanley Acquires 26,288 Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,130,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $1,052.40.

