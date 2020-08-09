Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $38,000 in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter.

RORE stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

