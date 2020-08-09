Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCOR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period.

FCOR stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $58.20.

