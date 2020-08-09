Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 8,822 GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 73,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,333.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $35,709.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,027 shares of company stock valued at $280,424. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 3.07. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 258.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

GNMK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

