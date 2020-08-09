Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,856 Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth $16,257,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOE. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of FOE opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.79% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

