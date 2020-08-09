Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 38.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. Evertec Inc has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

