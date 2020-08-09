Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,846 Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.92% of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000.

ESGN opened at $21.86 on Friday. Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

