Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.82

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Rand Worldwide Inc (OTCMKTS:RWWI)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and traded as high as $12.80. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 160 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT – Center for Technical Knowledge.

Rand Worldwide Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.82
