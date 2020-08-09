FY2020 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $18.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $473.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HUM. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.76.

Shares of HUM opened at $417.94 on Friday. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $418.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $26,441,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

