McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.77

McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.77 and traded as low as $37.85. McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 10,274 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCLS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.77.

In related news, insider Jens Hofma purchased 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £40,950 ($50,393.80).

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

