McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.77

McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.77 and traded as low as $37.85. McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 10,274 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on MCLS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.77.
About McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)
McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.
