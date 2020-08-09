Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies Inc Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

WTS opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,689,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

