ExeLED (OTCMKTS:ELED) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

ExeLED Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ELED) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ExeLED shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,500 shares changing hands.

About ExeLED (OTCMKTS:ELED)

ExeLED Holdings Inc designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces.

