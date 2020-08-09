Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.17

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as low as $5.65. Globalworth Real Estate Investments shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 131 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $12.64 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

About Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company holds interests in a diversified portfolio of properties located primarily in Romania, as well as in the South East Europe region. The Company’s segments include Office, Residential and Other. The Office segment acquires, develops, leases and manages offices and spaces.

