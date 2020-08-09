COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.90

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and traded as high as $28.99. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 3,545 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

