TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Earnings History for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

