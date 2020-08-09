CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.45

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.45 and traded as low as $10.51. CIM Commercial Trust shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.32.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. CIM Commercial Trust had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust Corp will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 106,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,662,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 95,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,381,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the first quarter worth about $9,226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 12,856.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 822,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 559.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 512,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 558.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

