SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,189.36

SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,189.36 and traded as low as $2,040.00. SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $2,065.00, with a volume of 8,980 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,164.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,189.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92.

About SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

