Recro Pharma (REPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. On average, analysts expect Recro Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50.

REPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Recro Pharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

