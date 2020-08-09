Barrington Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZovioInc . in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ZovioInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

ZovioInc . stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. ZovioInc . has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in ZovioInc . by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,054,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 79,319 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZovioInc . during the first quarter worth $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ZovioInc . by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ZovioInc . by 131.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter.

About ZovioInc .

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

