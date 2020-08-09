DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.36

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.37. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 1,895 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut DAIWA SEC GRP I/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

About DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rand Worldwide Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.82
Rand Worldwide Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.82
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc Boosted by Analyst
McColl’s Retail Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.77
McColl’s Retail Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.77
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies Inc Decreased by Seaport Global Securities
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies Inc Decreased by Seaport Global Securities
ExeLED Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
ExeLED Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.17
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.17


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report