DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.36

Shares of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.37. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 1,895 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine cut DAIWA SEC GRP I/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
About DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.
