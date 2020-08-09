Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERUS. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ERUS opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.27.

