Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $36,000 in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 270.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EET stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $85.59.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

