Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of VOC Energy Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 3,446.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 220,557 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VOC opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.18. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.52.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.54% and a return on equity of 20.86%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

VOC Energy Trust Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

