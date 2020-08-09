Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $37,000 in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 103,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVNC. BidaskClub lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.