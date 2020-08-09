Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,305 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 46.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 28.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

RGCO stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $186.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of -0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. RGC Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RGCO. TheStreet cut shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 2,500 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 2,885 shares of company stock valued at $68,005 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

