Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.05 million, a P/E ratio of 163.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. BidaskClub raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

