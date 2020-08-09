11,133 Shares in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 883.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 360,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

NYSE:CYH opened at $5.13 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $608.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

