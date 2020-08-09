Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 338.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 42,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIC opened at $26.86 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $28.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98.

