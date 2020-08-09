Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Raised to $29.25 at Needham & Company LLC

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.20 to $29.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

