Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Lowered to $33.00 at TD Securities

Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 90.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNCAF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Snc-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

SNCAF stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

