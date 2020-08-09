Givaudan’s (SXYAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SXYAY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Givaudan in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Givaudan alerts:

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.