Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENGIY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of Engie stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. Engie has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $18.09.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.