JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

