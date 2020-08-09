SWISS RE LTD/S’s (SSREY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SWISS RE LTD/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

