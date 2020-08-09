TD Securities Boosts Slate Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to $5.50

Slate Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLTTF. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Retail REIT from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Slate Retail REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Slate Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of SLTTF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Slate Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74.

About Slate Retail REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio comprises 36 strategic and well positioned real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres and includes two downtown assets in Chicago, Illinois. 61% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

