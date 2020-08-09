Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to $1.00 at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $0.90 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOLWF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.65 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.97.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

