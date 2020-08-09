CIBC Lowers TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Price Target to $1.60

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from $2.00 to $1.60 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.62% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS TVAGF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. TVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through four segments: Broadcasting, Magazines, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, and Production & Distribution. The Broadcasting segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, sports, news, and public affairs programming, as well as engages in commercial production; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; and markets digital products associated with various televisual brands.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CIBC Lowers TVA Group Price Target to $1.60
CIBC Lowers TVA Group Price Target to $1.60
UCB Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
UCB Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Fidelity National Information Servcs PT Raised to $161.00
Fidelity National Information Servcs PT Raised to $161.00
SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.26
SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.26
SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.59
SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.59
SJW Group Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
SJW Group Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report