CIBC Lowers TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Price Target to $1.60

TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from $2.00 to $1.60 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.62% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS TVAGF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. TVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through four segments: Broadcasting, Magazines, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, and Production & Distribution. The Broadcasting segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, sports, news, and public affairs programming, as well as engages in commercial production; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; and markets digital products associated with various televisual brands.

